Stafford Diamonds sparkle in walking netball tournament

Stafford Diamonds won the Stafford Walking Netball Tournament 2022

Crusaders from Stoke, Halesowen Hawnets, Park Lime of Walsall, Rubies of Stafford and the Diamonds of Stafford battled it out in the tournament, which was held at Stafford Grammar School on Sunday, September 18.

The Diamonds were crowned the winners by Staffordshire County Netball chairperson Sally Kendrick, who presented the participants with their winning awards.

Founder and head coach of Stafford Walking Netball, Laura Colclough, said: “It was great to see so many walking netball teams come out and support such a wonderful tournament.

“It was a fun, brilliant and enjoyable day."

Members of Stafford Walking Netball team organised a fundraising craft stall and 50 per cent of the profits raised from the tournament were donated to local charity Oak Tree Farm Rural Project.

The charity provides training and supported occupation for adults with learning disabilities.

Colclough added: “To raise over £150 for our local charity is a phenomenal testament to the generosity of all who attended.”