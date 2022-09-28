Wolverhampton's Laura Malcolm delighted at her decade with England

Vitality Roses player Laura Malcolm vs Silver ferns player Sam Winders during game two of the Cadbury Netball Series between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the England Vitality Roses at Christchurch Arena on September 22, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images).

The Wolverhampton midcourter has been selected in the Vitality Roses squad for the upcoming international series against Uganda, which begins in Nottingham on October 5.

It will be her final series on home soil before jetting off to New Zealand where she will join ANZ Premiership outfit Trident Homes Tactix ahead of the new season which culminates with a World Cup in South Africa.

And with a fresh, young squad having been named for the three-match series, Malcolm is ready to take on the mantle as one of Jess Thirlby’s key voices, having been a part of the leadership group during the summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Though she has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, with four Vitality Superleague titles to her name, Malcolm says she will never take representing her country for granted.

“When I was younger, I was a flag bearer for England before a game and obviously stood there for the national anthem while the girls sang it,” said the 31-year-old.

“Then every time I get to sing the national anthem now, I look at the flag bearers like, wow, that’s crazy that I did that. And now I’m on this side of it, it still feels very special.

“Knowing that I’ve been in it and working for this for so long makes me feel very proud.”

The move Down Under looms large for Malcolm, who has spent her entire career with Manchester Thunder but for a two-year spell with Severn Stars between 2017 and 2019.

Malcolm felt it was the right time for a change of scene, and to challenge herself both on and off court.

“To get over there, play with girls who are in the Silver Ferns and people that I really respect is something that I’m really looking forward to,” she explained.

“I think it’ll be an excellent test for me and I’m really excited to learn a different style and play against different styles.

“I’m also looking forward to just seeing the country some more. It’s going to be a big adventure with lots of learning on the way.”

The immediate focus, however, is the series against Uganda, who enjoyed a pleasing Birmingham 2022 campaign, finishing just one place lower than England, in fifth.

With Thirlby having named a much-changed squad, Malcolm will be entrusted with steering a relatively inexperienced group through three tricky fixtures.

But despite that increased responsibility, she insists she will not deviate from her natural game.

“I know my routines, I know how to do things, I know what works well for me. And that in itself is a good thing for young players to see,” she added.

“It doesn’t matter what position I’m in, I think it’s kind of built into the type of player I am anyway.

“I’ll always be trying to lead in whatever way I can, and support anyone in whatever way I can. That is how I approach things.”