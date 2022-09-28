Karate kids bag medals in Berlin championships

Imogen Campbell taking Gold in The Commonwealth Club Championships with coach Paul Campbell

Shamila Basayev, aged 16, and 13-year-old Imogen Campbell both picked up bronze medals at the International Karate Championships in Berlin, Germany, earlier this month – an event that attracted 1,600 competitors from across the globe.

Just two weeks later the pair were competing again at the Commonwealth Clubs Karate Championship in Birmingham, where Dudley College student Shamila picked up silver and Redhill School pupil Imogen earned gold.

They both train at PC Karate Academy in Brierley Hill, which is run by 8th Dan black belt Paul Campbell.

"Both girls have been doing karate for 10 years and they both train very hard and are an inspiration to the younger students at the club," Paul said.

"I’m proud of both the girls in achieving medals at this level of karate. They both have the potential to continue improving within the karate circle and the club will endeavour to support this.

"Berlin is reputed to be a high standard competition, with countries far and wide as Australia, Turkey and India participating. To medal at this level of competition is a fantastic achievement for both girls.

"The Commonwealth Club Championships also attracted more than 18 nations with the Australian squad using the Berlin competition as a training opportunity. This is the preparation we also used for the Commonwealth."

Imogen also helps teach children aged five and over at the academy in her own class each week.

Paul added: "Karate improves pupils self esteem, promotes confidence, encourages discipline as well as underpinning the ability to respond to failure.

"After the pandemic, children’s mental health has been affected, it is my focus to recognise and improve this within our karate training.

"Both girls remain role models for the rest of the females within the club. Particularly after the Lionesses won at the Euros, it became evident that females can also achieve their ambitions within sport.

"With the shortlisting of karate in 2028 Olympics, the girls are at the right age to have this as their future goal."