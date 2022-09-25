Fans and footballers don walking boots for Molineux cancer walk

Ex-Wolves player Steve Daley presents the medals at the Prostate Cancer UK event

Between Thursday and Sunday the Prostate Cancer UK march visited iconic English sports grounds up and down the country.

On Saturday the 26 mile leg snaked from St Andrews to Warwickshire Cricket Club's Edgbaston home, Villa Park and Bescot Stadium before finishing at Wolves ground on Saturday evening.

Participants arrive at Molinuex Stadium at the Prostate Cancer UK event

Wolves goalkeeper Sarkic was one of several Wanderers who supported the Prostate Cancer UK march, he said: “It’s great that Wolves continue to support the great work of Prostate Cancer UK, and fantastic that some of our fans and the West Midlands football community will take on this challenge.

"The statistics about prostate cancer are scary; it affects one in eight men, so it's important that we keep spreading that important message, and help raise funds to help beat this horrible disease.

"Good luck to everyone involved, and I hope the event is a big success."

Matthew Stevens,Kate Ambridge,Thomas Wong and Tom Green at the Prostate Cancer UK event

Since 2016, over 2,000 football fans, supporters and personalities have marched across the UK for Prostate Cancer UK, visiting more than 100 clubs and raising in excess of £1.6m.

Led by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, walkers marched from Hartlepool to Wembley in 2016; Exeter to Newcastle in 2017, and all four UK nations in four days in 2019. Last season’s amble saw marches join the Soccer Saturday host in the North East, Yorkshire, Merseyside and London.

There are 36,139 men living with prostate cancer in the West Midlands, and this will be the second time the event has visited Molineux, after Stelling and co visited in 2016.

Prostate Cancer UK Chief Executive Laura Kerby said: “Since 2016 our football-themed walks across the UK have seen supporters, clubs and football personalities unite brilliantly against the deadliest opponent of all, prostate cancer.

“One man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer; it’s the most common cancer in men. But everyone who has embraced these mega marches, including the brilliant Jeff Stelling, has allowed us to raise a game-changing sum of money and make massive progress in our goal to make this a disease that men and their families no longer fear.

“In Greater Manchester, on the South Coast, across the West Midlands and through London, we will continue to proudly walk side by side in our ultimate quest, to fund more groundbreaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives. Together, we can beat prostate cancer.”