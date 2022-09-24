Gymnastics star Joe Fraser named in Britain's World Championships squad

England's Joe Fraser performs during the Men's All-Around Final at the European Gymnastics Championships in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin).

The former Sandwell Academy student will again be joined by Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch in Liverpool, as the quintet look to continue their individual and team success at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Fraser will lead the challenge in the all-around competition having last month made history by becoming the first British male to be crowned European champion. The 23-year-old also contributed to Britain winning team gold at the same tournament, while he won three gold medals at Birmingham 2022 despite competing with a fractured foot.

Fraser, a former world champion on the parallel bars, cited the home crowd as key to that success and admitted he can’t wait to perform in front of big support again at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

He said: “It’s been such an incredible year so far and this is the big finale, I’m just really excited to get out there with the team.

“We’ve seen how the crowds have got behind us this year, and with it being in Liverpool having competed at the British Championships there for years, we know the atmosphere will be electric and how much that support is going to drive us all on.

“We’re very excited and motivated in the gym, training as hard as we can and just can’t wait to get to Liverpool. We’ve trained together for years and years and having the opportunity to do what we’ve done together this year has been very special and so enjoyable.

“I know over the next few weeks we’ll push each other and get the most out of each other so we’ll be at our best for the Liverpool crowd. The world are going to love Liverpool, we know every gymnast will have an incredible experience and this arena’s crowd will be the best."

In addition to winning team gold at Birmingham 2022, Fraser also claimed titles on the parallel bars and pommel horse.

He added: “I’m proud of the journey we’ve been on this year, performing our routines under pressure and delivering our best- there’s no feeling quite like it.

“The energy that comes out when we stick our dismounts, that’s not putting on a show, that’s raw emotion, it’s really powerful and I’m constantly chasing and craving that feeling I get when performing in front of the crowd, and that’s why I’m so excited for these world championships.”