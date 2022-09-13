Snooker sides up for the cup in league’s first week

Landywood D overcame Forty Four Club B thanks to wins for Craig Meredith, Josh Walker, Steve Cotterill, Aaron Gale and Simon Kelly in a 402-400 triumph.

In another very close game, Sedgley WMC C were edged out by league newcomers Landywood B, 395-388, with Dan Buskin, Kevin Richards, Chris Schwalbe and Michael Beardmore winning for the visitors.

Wins for Essington C’s Ryan Nail, Stuart Lovack and Andrew Osbourne were not enough as victories for Fordhouses B’s Nigel Morgan and Paul Cole took the match 451-442. Shifnal A, Essington A, Wednesfield RBL A and Wolverhampton Electric D also made it through to the next round.

In league action, Pennfields B returned to Division One with a 4-1 defeat at Hotshots A. Roman Hutchings got Pennfields off to a great start in the first frame, but the hosts’ Mark Ganderton, Callum Downing, Paul Deaville and Jamie Brown hit back.

Charlemont BC A overcame Poet’s Corner A with frame victories for Dan Ward, John Spencer and Chris Compton. Chris Jones and Pommy Kang replied.

Robbie James made a fine 72 break for defending champions Landywood A, but his side lost out to Wednesfield Cons A 3-2.

In Division Two, Shifnal A got off to a great start with a 4-1 win against Goodyear Pavillon A, who are returning to the league after a couple of years away. Steve Powell, Ade Henry, Chris Petford and Aaron Sparkes were on target for Shifnal, while Sean Newman got the consolation win for Goodyear.

Newly-promoted Cannock Cons A had a 3-2 win away at Woodfield A. Dale Hughes, Andy Whitehall and Mark Thomas triumphed for the visitors, with Mike Collins and Dwyer Evans winning for the hosts.

In Division Three, two promoted sides got off to winning ways.

Goodyear Pavillion B won 4-1 against Sedgley Ex-Service D with wins for Tim Phillips, Chris Rawlins, Carl Wolverson and Tom Churm. Adam Hartshorn replied for the Ex Sevicemen.

Codsall Firs A went down 3-2 against Rugeley Progressive Club, despite wins for Codsall’s Wayne Habberley and Steve Heath. Steve Rogers (50 break), Ashley Maxwell-Keys and Ryan Wood (31 break) scored for the visitors.

In Division Four, there was a fine 4-1 victory for Poet’s Corner C against Fordhouses B, –Hasib Hussain, Hasan Hussain, Majid Hussain and Sajid Hussain won for Poet’s, with Ian Lewis getting the sole frame for Fordhouses.

Sedgley WMC C also won 4-1 against Willenhall Libs B thanks to Gary Millington, Jack Flemming, Dean Burgess and Paul Green. Ben Mellor grabbed the consolation frame for Libs.

Two more promoted sides also started with wins as Bentley Moor B won 3-2 at Darlaston Cons thanks to Ben Onions, John Hutchinson and Bob Davis. The hosts’ frames were won by Paul Pugh and Dean Churchill.

Poet’s Corner D also started with a 3-2 home win against Wolverhampton Electric C as Martin Jones, Mark Poole and Gary Haynes won the frames they needed. Pat McVey and Parminder Bahia replied for the visitors.

Wolverhampton Electric D got off to the perfect start in Division Five with a 5-0 away at Bentley Moor C. Colin Payne, Richard Lee, Malcolm Raeburn, Adam Stokes and Peter White were the Electric’s winners.

Poet’s Corner F also had a great start, winning 4-1 away at Essington C with Wayne Grew, John Jeavons, Murti Ram and Martin Edmunds on target. Mark Longbridge took the single frame for Essington.