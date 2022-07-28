Brierley Hill race ace Michael Rutter shows he’s still nifty at fifty

Michael Rutter. Credit Ian and Sarah Mills/OTTpix

Rutter, whose debut race came in 1989, has no plans on stopping racing just yet - Instead, he’s looking forward, ahead of an action packed year.

Returning from a two year break from competing, Rutter was the first rider back on the road in the Isle of Man’s 2022 TT, finishing 11th in the superbike series with a 5th place finish in the superstock race.

Talking about being back for the first time in three years, he said:

“I really struggled - being 50 doesn’t help - My eyesight is perfectly fine, but at 200mph+ and moving between light and shade is difficult because can’t see the kerbs as well as I used to

“I get to corners where I used to be able to go flat out and I’m thinking about them a lot more”

“Having been in different careers, leading teams, you re-evaluate everything - I’m thinking about everything a lot more, it’s a bit more self-preservation

“I find the smaller bikes easier, I just couldn’t get my head around the speeds of the big bikes. I’m a lot more at home with the smaller bikes”.

This feeling of ease with the smaller bikes was reflected with a fifth place finish for Rutter in this year’s superstock IOMTT race, showing Rutter’s ability to still compete at a top level, despite his advancing years.

A key reason for this persistence, despite his increasing years might be Michael’s late father, Tony - tied with Michael as a seven time winner of the IOMTT.

Michael, asked about potentially overtaking Tony’s record said:

“I’d like to.

“He’s won seven (IOMTT’s) officially, unofficially eight. We have won the same, but my dad always claimed winning eight.”

This has, then, given Michael a reason to continue to compete - if he was to overtake Tony’s record, he would move into joint 11th for all time IOMTT winners.

This year Rutter also appeared at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed, alongside other motor racing legends, like Kevin Schwantz and Wayne Rainey, about whom Rutter said:

“It’s a luxury, really, to hang around those kinds of people.”