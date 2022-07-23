Wolverhampton's Jai Herbert aiming to set record straight in UFC

Jai Herbert

The Wolverhampton lightweight faces Canada’s Kyle Nelson at the O2 Arena, looking to bounce back from March’s devastating knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria at the same venue.

Herbert has won only one of his four bouts under the UFC banner but has been matched against tough opponents and the clash with Nelson is the first in which he is arguably favourite.

He said: “Last time things didn’t go my way but I am definitely here to make some wrongs right. That is what I am going to do on Saturday.

“I have learned a lot lessons from my previous fights. I have not come here to lose. All I am thinking is that I am going to win.”

A former Cage Warrior champion, Herbert is nicknamed the Black Country Banger due to his heavy-handed style but the 33-year-old insists he will take a win tonight in whatever fashion available.

“I wish I didn’t have that nickname anymore, to be honest,” he said. “You feel you have live up to something. People expect fireworks all the time but I have to go out there and win, first and foremost. The knockouts come anyway, when you aren’t trying.