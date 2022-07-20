Walsall snooker club to host junior lessons

Snooker

During August, QBar Walsall Wood are playing host to a series of ‘fun, engaging, introductory’ snooker sessions, targeted at 6-16 year olds.

This scheme is part of a national programme, and has the backing of Sport England and the English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards – this is the first time any snooker project has been funded by these groups and is representative of the great opportunity that these courses present.

At only £1 to attend, the sessions that QBar are providing are accessible to young people from all backgrounds – this is a great chance for new players to experience snooker or billiards.