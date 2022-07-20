Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall snooker club to host junior lessons

SportPublished: Comments

A snooker club in Walsall will be hosting Sport England junior snooker sessions this summer.

Snooker
Snooker

During August, QBar Walsall Wood are playing host to a series of ‘fun, engaging, introductory’ snooker sessions, targeted at 6-16 year olds.

This scheme is part of a national programme, and has the backing of Sport England and the English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards – this is the first time any snooker project has been funded by these groups and is representative of the great opportunity that these courses present.

At only £1 to attend, the sessions that QBar are providing are accessible to young people from all backgrounds – this is a great chance for new players to experience snooker or billiards.

The sessions take place on August 17, 24 and 31 from 4-6pm.

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News