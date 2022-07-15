Halesowen race to final success

Halesowen swimming

They took victory ahead of teams from Cheltenham, Ledbury, Evesham, Stourbridge, Sandwell and Gloucester to lift the trophy.

Olivia Fiddler turned in a stand-out performance for Halesowen as one of nine race winners. She won both the 13/14 girls’ 100m individual medley and the 13/14 girls’ 50m breaststroke.

Club chairman Adrian Worton said: “I am immensely proud of all the swimmers that took part in both this final event and the preceding rounds.

“Their performance was outstanding and even more so, considering the training time lost during the Covid pandemic and having to train in various locations while Halesowen Leisure Centre is refurbished.”

In addition to Fiddler’s double success, other swimmers that helped Halesowen to their win included Owen Worton (13/14 boys’ 100m individual medley), Bradyn Daly (13/14 boys 50m butterfly), Alfie Hickman (under-12 boys’ 50m breaststroke), Ruby Glover (under-12 girls’ 50m breaststroke), Lilliella Page (under-9 girls’ 25m backstroke), Harry Everton (under-12 boys’ freestyle) River Stephens (under-12 girls’ freestyle) and Eliza Davies-Miller (under-10 girls’ breaststroke).

The PGL league, named after founder Peter Gordon Lawrence, was created in 1984, expanding from four teams in its early years to 16 in 2022.

The league is unique in that new and improving swimmers are encouraged to compete by issuing ‘speeding tickets to faster swimmers’.