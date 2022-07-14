Golden glory for Wolverhampton's Gracie Barra duo

Nathan Roberts with his gold

Nathan Roberts and Rhys Price, who are both black belt instructors at Gracie Barra Wolverhampton, have both picked up a gold and bronze medal each in the 2022 British Open, which took place in Coventry in early June.

Price fought in the under-70kg featherweight division and secured his gold via points in the final, before fighting in the open weight class and claiming bronze.

Roberts had two fights in the middleweight division to win his gold, alongside three bouts in the open weight class where he also secured bronze. Across his five fights, Roberts won three via submission and one on points – losing his only fight via one advantage point.

"I always try and use competition as a measure of where I’m at regarding skills and application in that competitive environment and am really happy to podium with Rhys as we train consistently together," Roberts said.

"The British Open has always been a bench mark for the best competitors within the UK. It always attracts top contenders and is growing in size yearly – it’s not a competition to be taken lightly.

"As a team, Gracie Barra has a long history of competition and I’m proud to have myself and Rhys as instructors lead by example and be out competing alongside students, not just encouraging them to participate. I’m only happy to showcase the level of instruction being taught at Gracie Barra and that the techniques can be witnessed first hand in a competitive environment."