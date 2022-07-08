Frank Carroll hits top form

The 26-year-old left hander became the first locally-based table tennis player since Adam Nutland to win the Kidderminster open

singles title.

A succession of Dudley-based players have dominated the annual showcase event since Nutland moved south from Kidderminster to progress his career after winning the Phipps Cup in 2014.

But with several previous winners not entering this year, Carroll seized his chance to put his name on the trophy at Cookley Village Hall.

It might have been different if hot favourite Martin Madkins had made it to the final but the number one seed and previous champion was put out 3-1 by Bewdley Institute’s short pimple hitter Simon Morgan at the semi-final stage.

This set up an all-Institute final which Carroll won 3-1.

The singles finalists then teamed up to win the doubles title, defeating Madkins and Dan Jones 3-2 in a close-fought final.

The Restricted tournament, for players outside of division one, was well attended and saw many tight games. Veteran John Cumbers from Dudley Sports and Social was the winner on the night, defeating Jackie Worton, of Cookley, who had enjoyed a fine run to reach the final.

The Handicap tournament traditionally levels up the field by giving extra points to lower-ranked players, often resulting in extremely tight games. This year was no different with the final being decided by the narrowest of margins,

In the final, Greg Small, of Bewdley Institute D, won all four games against Cookley Athletic’s Graham Lippiat 11-8,11-4,11-10, 11-8. The question was, however, would he still be winner once the handicap was taken into account?

Lippiat had been given a start of 14 and a half points, so he took the title after the scores had been checked and double checked.

The league had been unsure how much interest there would be in the cups this season with Covid having been a factor early on.

It ran a reduced number of competitions this season and there was also a change of venue, with Cookley hosting the tournaments on three successive Thursdays instead of Aggborough as before.

KIDDERMINSTER & DISTRICT LEAGUE REPORT

Baggeridge maintained a high level of consistency to deservedly win their first Kidderminster & District Table Tennis League division one title.

The league for 2021-22 had a very different look to it as no teams were able to enter from the large Bromley club due to the effect of Covid regulations on their venue.

And with the previous champions not defending their crown, the title was up for grabs.

Baggeridge made a shrewd signing in Tom Watson and proved a real force with the youngster on board.

Watson recorded a win rate of over 90 per cent and both Rob Bood and Steve Bennett proved difficult to beat all season. The Sedgley-based team cruised to the title by 14 points, losing only one match all season. Bennett took the award for most divisional wins.

Bewdley Institute A were second, losing just two matches all season, both to Baggeridge.

Stourbridge-based Hope Baptist Church were hampered by not always being able to field their strongest players but still managed to finish third.

Propping up the table were Holy Trinity A and Stourbridge Institute A, who each had 18 points.

In division two, solid seasons from Adrian Argile and Pete Mole ensured the title for Hope Baptist Church B, even though second placed Harvington A scored more wins.

Harvington also had the league’s two most dangerous players with Eric Calver and Kwok Ng losing just once each and both recording win rates above 97 per cent.

Bewdley Institute B recorded more wins than the Institute’s E team but the latter’s five draws ensured they did not finish bottom.

The tightest division was three, with a trio of clubs vying for top spot for much of the season. Bewdley Institute F chalked up 10 wins but were edged out of second sport by Harvington B who scored one point more. Harvington were themselves pipped by Cookley Athletic, who won the league by two points.