Phoenix rise up to sting Hornets in a close Wolverhampton Netball League battle

Sport

The Wolverhampton City Netball League saw Winter Division Two champions Phoenix edge out Winter Division One runners-up Phoenix Hornets in a 32-25 thriller.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Inspire bagged another win – this time against Whitmore J, 27-11.

Group D saw Kodiak Luna storm ahead from the start to beat Whitmore B 44-10.

Results

Group A: Lucas 25 (5) Sam 4 14 (1); Sam 2 19 (5) Whitmore Y 18 (2); Sapphires 38 (5) Whitmore X 12 (0); Phoenix Hornets 25 (2) Phoenix 32 (5).

Group B: Sam 6 17 (1) Stars 24 (5); Inspire 27 (5) Whitmore J 11 (0).

Group C: Pattingham Belles 39 (5) Wordsley Storks 28 (1); Jupiter 19 (1) Phoenix Scorpions 27 (5); Dolls 9 (0) Libra Lea 41 (5); Chasetown Diamonds 28 (5) Wanderers 11 (0).

Group D: Allsortz 13 (1) Wildcats 23 (5); Crescent 22 (2) Ladybirds 24 (5); Kodiak Luna 44 (5) Whitmore B 10 (0); Chasetown Royals 33 (5) Thorns 9 (0).

Group E: Breezers 25 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 14 (1); Sam 5 26 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 1 15 (1); Kodiak Electra 16 (1) Pattingham Diamonds 32 (5).

