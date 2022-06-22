Birmingham's Dan Evans secures his place in the last 16 in Eastbourne

Birmingham’s Evans easily overpowered Mannarino, winning 6-4 6-3 to set up a clash with French-American Maxime Cressy this afternoon.
Earlier, British number four Katie Boulter roared back from almost suffering a first-set bagel to dump out last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles second round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne.
The 25-year-old trailed 5-0 inside half an hour to the world number seven but fought back to secure a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win and continue her great form after she claimed a previous career-best scalp over Alison Riske in Birmingham last week.
“That gave me goosebumps so thank you so much,” Boulter said on-court when asked about the atmosphere at Devonshire Park.
“I am super proud of myself.
“I went out, didn’t feel great and worked so hard to get out there. I battled and fought and to beat a player like that means so much.”
Boulter’s triumph made it two from two for the British players on Centre Court after Ryan Peniston continued his brilliant few weeks with a 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-1 success over French Open quarter-finalist Holger Rune.