Birmingham's Dan Evans secures his place in the last 16 in Eastbourne

Birmingham’s Evans easily overpowered Mannarino, winning 6-4 6-3 to set up a clash with French-American Maxime Cressy this afternoon.

Earlier, British number four Katie Boulter roared back from almost suffering a first-set bagel to dump out last year’s Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles second round of the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

The 25-year-old trailed 5-0 inside half an hour to the world number seven but fought back to secure a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win and continue her great form after she claimed a previous career-best scalp over Alison Riske in Birmingham last week.

“That gave me goosebumps so thank you so much,” Boulter said on-court when asked about the atmosphere at Devonshire Park.

“I am super proud of myself.

“I went out, didn’t feel great and worked so hard to get out there. I battled and fought and to beat a player like that means so much.”