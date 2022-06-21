Wolverhampton netball star Laura Malcolm's ‘special’ moment as Games dream realised

Vitality Roses player Laura Malcolm vs Silver ferns player Sam Winders during game two of the Cadbury Netball Series between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the England Vitality Roses at Christchurch Arena on September 22, 2021 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Peter Meecham/Getty Images).

The Wolverhampton-born athlete, who has 38 England caps to her name, will make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham next month after she was selected in Jess Thirlby's 12-woman team.

Now, the 31-year-old is preparing herself for a memorable occasion as defending champions England go in search of another gold medal.

Malcolm told the Express & Star: "I've been dreaming about it for pretty much my whole life really, so it's a pretty big deal!

"It's been a hard road in terms of being in and out of the England squad – and dealing with life outside netball – so to be able to get back into the squad and build myself up, get in the door and be named for a Commonwealth Games is pretty special.

"Especially to be from Wolverhampton and for it to be pretty close to be my doorstep, it's great. It's pretty special."

Malcolm made her England debut in 2012 and is a versatile player capable of playing wing defence, wing attack and centre.

She is also one of the most decorated players in Netball Superleague history having won four titles with Manchester Thunder in 2012, 2014, 2019 and most recently in 2022. Malcolm also recently announced her decision to leave Thunder for 'a dream opportunity to go and play overseas' which she has yet to announce.

Malcolm will be joined in the England squad for the Commonwealth Games by Beth Cobden, from Heath Hayes in Cannock.

The 29-year-old has 35 international appearances to her name and played all seven games in 2018 when England won the Commonwealth Games gold medal against Australia.

Cobden, who can play in either wing defence or centre, has played at a high level in both England and Australia and has a wealth of experience.

She had a superb season in 2021 that saw her win Player of the Season, Player of the Match in the Grand Final and the league title with Loughborough Lightning – the club's first Netball Superleague title.