Stafford Walking Netball Club celebrate award

netball

Club officials attended the West Midlands Netball ONE Awards ceremony last month – an event held to acknowledge the people who make netball happen through officiating, coaching and volunteering.

Based at Beacon Fitness Centre, Stafford Walking Netball Club was founded four years ago by Laura Colclough and ever since has gone from strength to strength on and off the court.

And that success was recognised at an awards ceremony at Villa Park with the club picking up the West Midlands Club of the Year award.

That prize means they will now go into a national final which takes place in London later this year.