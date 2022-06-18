Clubmates do battle in Wolverhampton netball league

Newcomers to the league Penkridge Pumas were in fine form in Group B with a solid performance against Kodiak Orion, triumphing 38-13.
Group E saw the young Stourbridge Sapphires 1 & 2 showcasing their skills, with an impressive 17-3 win to Sapphires 1.
Group A: Whitmore X 16 (21) Whitmore Y 22 (5); Chasetown A 28 (1) Lucas 37 (2).
Group B: Kodiak Nova 15 (1) Whitmore T 28 (5); Kodiak Orion 13 (0) Penkridge Pumas 38 (5)
Group C: Pattingham Belles 14 (5) Wanderers 5 (0); Jupiter 9 (0) Wordsley Storks 27 (5); Dolls 25 (5) Phoenix Scorpions 21 (2); Chasetown Diamonds 22 (1) Libra Lea 43 (5).
Group D: Allsortz 9 (0) Thorns 32 (5); Crescent 22 (5) Wildcats 13 (1); Kodiak Luna 34 (5) Ladybirds 26 (1); Chasetown Royals 23 (5) Whitmore B 9 (0).
Group E: Stourbridge Sapphires 1 17 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 3 (0); Katz 21 (1) Whitmore Green 29 (5).