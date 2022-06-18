Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Clubmates do battle in Wolverhampton netball league

SportPublished: Comments

It was the coming together of clubmates Whitmore X and Y in the top group of the Wolverhampton City Netball League with Y just edging ahead in a close contest to gain the points 22-16 in a competitive match.

Netball
Netball

Newcomers to the league Penkridge Pumas were in fine form in Group B with a solid performance against Kodiak Orion, triumphing 38-13.

Group E saw the young Stourbridge Sapphires 1 & 2 showcasing their skills, with an impressive 17-3 win to Sapphires 1.

Group A: Whitmore X 16 (21) Whitmore Y 22 (5); Chasetown A 28 (1) Lucas 37 (2).

Group B: Kodiak Nova 15 (1) Whitmore T 28 (5); Kodiak Orion 13 (0) Penkridge Pumas 38 (5)

Group C: Pattingham Belles 14 (5) Wanderers 5 (0); Jupiter 9 (0) Wordsley Storks 27 (5); Dolls 25 (5) Phoenix Scorpions 21 (2); Chasetown Diamonds 22 (1) Libra Lea 43 (5).

Group D: Allsortz 9 (0) Thorns 32 (5); Crescent 22 (5) Wildcats 13 (1); Kodiak Luna 34 (5) Ladybirds 26 (1); Chasetown Royals 23 (5) Whitmore B 9 (0).

Group E: Stourbridge Sapphires 1 17 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 3 (0); Katz 21 (1) Whitmore Green 29 (5).

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News