Charlotte Bardsley can't wait for Commonwealth Games

Charlotte Bardsley selected to represent Team England at Table Tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo Credit: Sam Mellish / Team England.

The 19-year-old says she cannot wait for the games and performing in front of home crowds just a few miles from her Stourbridge home.

She said: “I’m really excited to be representing Team England at the Games and it feels particularly great because it’s in Birmingham. I’m very happy that all my hard work has paid off.

“It feels like I have been working for a long time towards this. It’ll be great to play in front of a home crowd and experience that.