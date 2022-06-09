Notification Settings

Birmingham's Dan Evans is through to third round but Watson out

Published:

British top seed, Birmingham’s Dan Evans beat Italian Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets to reach the third round of the Nottingham Open, but Heather Watson is out.

Dan Evans
Dan Evans

Evans, the 2019 champion, won 7-5 6-0 and will face Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler next.

British number two Watson’s tournament ended with a 7-5 6-2 defeat by Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston also progressed in the men’s draw, beating Croat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

However there was a defeat for Jodie Burrage, who lost 6-2 7-6 (7-4) against Chinese fourth seed Zhang Shuai.

Evans edged a close opening set as he recorded the first break of serve of the contest in the 12th game.

The 32-year-old then swept Fabbiano aside in the second, winning eight consecutive games to close out the match.

Evans said: “It was a good match. Thomas played very well in the first set. I got ahead early in the second and took advantage. It’s another valuable match on the grass.”

Meanwhile Britain’s number one-ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended under anti-doping rules.

She provided a sample containing substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned list while competing in Colombia in April.

“I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career,” Moore said in response to the suspension.

“I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred.

“I look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete.”

