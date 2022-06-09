Birmingham's Dan Evans is through to third round but Watson out

Dan Evans

Evans, the 2019 champion, won 7-5 6-0 and will face Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler next.

British number two Watson’s tournament ended with a 7-5 6-2 defeat by Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

Fellow Briton Ryan Peniston also progressed in the men’s draw, beating Croat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

However there was a defeat for Jodie Burrage, who lost 6-2 7-6 (7-4) against Chinese fourth seed Zhang Shuai.

Evans edged a close opening set as he recorded the first break of serve of the contest in the 12th game.

The 32-year-old then swept Fabbiano aside in the second, winning eight consecutive games to close out the match.

Evans said: “It was a good match. Thomas played very well in the first set. I got ahead early in the second and took advantage. It’s another valuable match on the grass.”

Meanwhile Britain’s number one-ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended under anti-doping rules.

She provided a sample containing substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned list while competing in Colombia in April.

“I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career,” Moore said in response to the suspension.

“I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred.