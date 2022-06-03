Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire teen wins national dressage title

By Nick ElwellSportPublished: Comments

A teenager from Staffordshire has won a national dressage competition.

Charlotte Neal
Charlotte Neal

Charlotte Neal, from Longdon, won the Petplan Equine Area Festival Winter Championship on her horse, Walter’s Fable.

The event took place at Hartpury College, in Gloucestershire, with Neal beating a host of talented horse and rider combinations to claim top spot.

"I was really pleased, altogether I felt that his way of going and all the things we've been working on came together," the 18-year-old said.

An aspiring lawyer, Neal is is currently studying for her A-levels and hopes to start university in September.

Talking about her Championships experience she added: “It came at a good time for us.

"It's always great fun and we always aim for it as part of our calendar.

"We had a little go at the PSG in the week which didn't go quite as well but hopefully next year we'll come back with more confidence at that level."

Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News