Staffordshire teen wins national dressage title

Charlotte Neal, from Longdon, won the Petplan Equine Area Festival Winter Championship on her horse, Walter’s Fable.
The event took place at Hartpury College, in Gloucestershire, with Neal beating a host of talented horse and rider combinations to claim top spot.
"I was really pleased, altogether I felt that his way of going and all the things we've been working on came together," the 18-year-old said.
An aspiring lawyer, Neal is is currently studying for her A-levels and hopes to start university in September.
Talking about her Championships experience she added: “It came at a good time for us.
"It's always great fun and we always aim for it as part of our calendar.
"We had a little go at the PSG in the week which didn't go quite as well but hopefully next year we'll come back with more confidence at that level."