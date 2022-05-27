Staffordshire's Adam Christodoulou top of his French class

Adam Christodoulou

The Lichfield race ace teamed up with team founder Reema Juffali fora brilliant GT Open Pro-Am victory and overall podium in their Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Paul Ricard in France for round two of the championship.

Christodoulou said: “It was a brilliant weekend for us here at Paul Ricard. I was really happy with how the car felt and it has been a great debut for the new team!

“Reema did a fantastic job all weekend and we both had some great battles.

“I’m already looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at the next round.”

Adam Christodoulou will return for Round 3 of the GT Open Championship with Theeba Motorsport on 17-19 June.

Preceding that, he is set to compete in the ADAC Nurburgring 24 Hour race for Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed on 26-29 May. Christodoulou secured pole position in the dark green Theeba Motorsport machine on Saturday morning, finishing half a second clear of his rivals.

In Saturday’s 70-minute race, Christodoulou and Juffali – having led before a safety car – finished fifth in the Pro-Am class by the chequered flag.

After Juffali qualified 13th overall and sixth in class for the main race, she was able to make progress through to the P11 for the driver change.

Christodoulou rejoined the track in P15, with plenty of competitors ahead still due to box. After the order levelled out, he was running in 8th and he soon climbed into P3 in the Pro-Am class before pushing on into the lead.