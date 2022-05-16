Notification Settings

Tim Wilde pays the price for point deduction

By Liam KeenSportPublished: Comments

Tim Wilde believes fight fans were the true winners after his intense scrap with Alfie Davis ended in a majority draw.

Tim Wilde vs Alfie Davis. Picture: Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA
Fighting on the undercard of Bellator’s 281 card in London, Wolverhampton-born fighter Wilde suffered a point deduction in the first round for a fence grab that stopped a takedown in an entertaining fight that left both men bloodied.

Despite many fans feeling Wilde had done enough to secure the victory, the point deduction proved costly as one judge ruled 29-27 in Davis’s favour and the two remaining judges scored the fight a 28-28 draw – meaning the fight ended in a majority draw decision.

Wilde insists that he won the fight, but felt the fans walked away victorious after their thrilling bout.

“I felt that I won rounds one and two on pressure and volume alone,” he said.

“I can see why the judges could have given round three to Alfie, in all fairness.

“I felt the point deduction was a little extreme and that perhaps I should have been warned first. If they deemed my first against the cage stopped the takedown, I should have been warned rather than a point deduction instantly.

“Regardless of what happened in round one and the result of the fight, the true winners were the fans.

“Alfie is a hell of a fighter and I think we showed we’re the top two lightweights in Europe for sure. I’m looking forward to getting back in there and putting on a show.”

Sport
