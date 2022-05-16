Jack Harris fights back to take Adrian Rosa’s crown in a thriller

Jack Harris Joshua Walker

The Landywood player came from 51 points down in the decider to see off Poets Corner’s Rosa 4-3. Rosa got off to a flying start by comfortably taking the opening frame with quick-fire breaks of 56 and 34, doubling his lead in the next with breaks of 41 and 31. In the next, Rosa took early control with a break of 33, but Harris hit 46 to fight back and reduce the arrears.

Rosa fired in a 7 break to reinstate his two-frame advantage – but Harris pegged him back with breaks of 47 and 44 to bring the match level. After some early safety exchanges and some half-chances for both players in the decider, it looked like Rosa would clinch the title as he rolled in a break of 59 – the highest of the match – but broke down when needing one red to reach the snookers required stage.

Harris grasped his half-chance from 51 points behind with 59 on the table, rattling in a clinical 53 clearance to win the frame and match on the final black, and his first Individual Championship.

Joshua Walker

The night before, Wednesfield’s Josh Walker clinched the Junior Under-21 Championship, winning his semi-final and final on the same night. He overcame Golden Cue’s Hasib Hussain in the last four – edging a scrappy first frame before sealing his place in the final with a break of 40 in the second.

There he would face another Golden Cue player in Hasan Hussain, who had defeated Darlaston’s Joe Furgusson in the semi-finals by frame scores of 51-10 and 72-10.

It looked as though Walker would cruise to the title when he took the opening two frames of the final.