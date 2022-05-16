Jack Harris fights back to take Adrian Rosa’s crown in a thriller

The Landywood player came from 51 points down in the decider to see off Poets Corner’s Rosa 4-3. Rosa got off to a flying start by comfortably taking the opening frame with quick-fire breaks of 56 and 34, doubling his lead in the next with breaks of 41 and 31. In the next, Rosa took early control with a break of 33, but Harris hit 46 to fight back and reduce the arrears.
Rosa fired in a 7 break to reinstate his two-frame advantage – but Harris pegged him back with breaks of 47 and 44 to bring the match level. After some early safety exchanges and some half-chances for both players in the decider, it looked like Rosa would clinch the title as he rolled in a break of 59 – the highest of the match – but broke down when needing one red to reach the snookers required stage.
Harris grasped his half-chance from 51 points behind with 59 on the table, rattling in a clinical 53 clearance to win the frame and match on the final black, and his first Individual Championship.
The night before, Wednesfield’s Josh Walker clinched the Junior Under-21 Championship, winning his semi-final and final on the same night. He overcame Golden Cue’s Hasib Hussain in the last four – edging a scrappy first frame before sealing his place in the final with a break of 40 in the second.
There he would face another Golden Cue player in Hasan Hussain, who had defeated Darlaston’s Joe Furgusson in the semi-finals by frame scores of 51-10 and 72-10.
It looked as though Walker would cruise to the title when he took the opening two frames of the final.
He won a close first frame 63-24 after finally getting in on the colours, and the same occurred in the second with Walker again coming out on top. Hussain fought back with some good safety play in frame three and then built a good lead through the fourth to bring the scores level and take the match to a decider. Though Hussain got the first chance in the decider, Walker eventually prevailed for his first Juniors crown.