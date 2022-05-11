Tim Wilde looking to climb the Bellator rankings

Tim Wilde in action. Picture: Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

The Wolverhampton-born mixed martial artist got back to his best last October with a dominant win over Yves Landu in his comeback fight following an MCL and ACL tear in his right knee.

Although the 34-year-old says he was desperate to fight again in February or March this year, he believes he is now in the shape of his life heading into his clash with Alfie Davis at Bellator 281 in London on May 13.

He told the Express & Star: "This camp has been an interesting one, especially off the back of my last camp and fight. I was coming off rehabilitation on my knee and the final part of that was my camp and my fight, which I thrived in.

"In October I was straight back in the gym and back to work. When you've had so long out you feel like you're falling behind so I was straight back in to make improvements.

"When I got the call for the fight I was already 80 per cent there, so I've flown through this camp. It's getting to the point when I'm sick of training and want to fight the guy!

"The camp has gone really well and we have a solid game plan. I've come into the camp at such a good place and we're flying.

"When I speak to the younger guys in the gym I tell them the importance of momentum. It's a massive important factor of any sporting career and especially MMA.

"It's something I have lacked due to injuries. You're quickly forgotten about in this game but you can also quickly be turned into a star and momentum is a big part of that.

"You need to be consistent. Staying 80 per cent ready all of the time is massively important and I'm just excited to get in there and showcase my skills."

Wilde may turn 35 in June, but the lightweight has just signed a new four-fight contract with Bellator, with the Davis bout the first fight of that new deal.

His aspirations are clear, too, as he is ready to harness his momentum and make a run through the rankings.

He added: "I see myself getting out again this year and I see myself staying active. I'm 35 and don't feel old, I'm still rolling with all the youths in the gym and giving them a hard time.

"While I'm still competitive, sharp and performing well I'll keep going. If I go in and finish this guy, get me back out in a month, I'm ready to go.

"Look at guys like Glover Teixeira who has just won the UFC light-heavyweight title at the age of 42 – you can still do it.

"I feel super confident. When I moved to Team Renegade around two years ago it was a rejuvenation of my career. I'd gone a bit stale and this move has refreshed me.

"I'm working with potential future world champions and you have no choice but to really step your game up and grow and get better. It's rejuvenated my love and passion for the sport.

"Through Covid and a serious injury, I've probably developed more in these two years than the four or five years prior to that.

"In my last fight, as much as I don't want to admit it, there was a tiny fraction in my mind worrying about whether my knee would be OK. That knee was tested and I felt a better athlete than I've ever done, so for this fight there's no worry.

"I think they'll want me on the Dublin card in September, which is fine with me.

"It gives me a couple of weeks of down time and I want to spend some quality time with my son, who is probably the one who has suffered the most in this fight camp.

"I'll get this win and then all the time I've sacrificed I'll make up to him and then it's back to work again.

"With Bellator coming back to Europe, they know I'm here to climb the rankings. I'm not a gatekeeper, I'm here to make a big run and this is my time."

His opponent, Davis, has an identical record to Wilde of 14-4 but lost his last fight, which was a year ago.

However, Wilde is hoping he will get the 'best version' of the London man.

"He's a good fighter, a high level striker and comes from a good camp," Wilde said.

"I don't believe, if you look back at our records, that he's fought the same calibre of fighters I have. That's one advantage I will have in the experience department.

"We've been matched up for around 10-12 weeks now and I've really studied him. I know all the holes in his game and where I can capitalise.

"I know what he does well and what he doesn't do well. I feel super prepared. He'll come to fight, I can't see him looking to wrestle me, so it should make for a very entertaining fight.

"I knew I would come back from my lay-off more dangerous and I'd like to think I'll be fighting the best version of Alfie Davis coming off a loss. I hope he brings a better version of himself because it's even better when I beat that version of him."