Poets trio clinch their first trophy with thrilling win

Mark Poole, Dave Blunt and Adam Hartshorn

They overcame Rushall Labour trio Billy Stephenson, Craig Ash and Darren Westwood for their first three-man title, clawing back an 84-point handicap deficit over the course of the match.

Hartshorn and Stephenson shared their two frames and maintaining the gap between the teams.

But Blunt overturned the deficit on his own – beating Ash in his two frames to open a 17-point lead for Poets Corner.

Westwood looked to have wrestled a big advantage in the first of the two final frames, only for Poole to find some form and limit him to an eight-point win.

And in a tense final frame that went all the way to a respotted black, Poole held his nerve to pot a difficult long shot and clinch the title.

In the semi-finals of the league’s Individual Championship, defending champion Adrian Rosa saw off Poets team-mate Mark Archer 4-1 to reach the final once, recording breaks of 30 and 45 along the way.

He will face Landywood’s Jack Harris in the final after he saw off Poets’ Lee Bannister 4-2.

There were plenty of big breaks on both sides, with a 67 in the crucial fifth frame turning the match the way of Harris before he won a tense sixth to clinch the match.

The competitions kept on coming with the week concluding with the finals of the Captains Cup and Individual Handicap being played at The Amery Club.

Rosa earned his fourth Individual Handicap title in a row as he beat Q Bar’s Stewart Baker, despite giving away a 42-point start per frame.

Breaks of 95, 28 and 46 saw him win all three frames of the final.

The Captains Cup final this year was played out between Wednesfield Cons’ Oliver Spooner and Bloxwich Sports’ Matt Warrilow, with Spooner receiving a 14-point start per frame.

Warrilow opened with a 30 break, but Spooner clawed back the deficit before eventually securing the first frame on the final pink to lead 1-0.