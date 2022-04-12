Brilliant Adrian Rosa is the champion of the champions

Arian Rosa produced a stunning performance

Up against Poets Corner team-mate Bal Sembi in the final, Rosa was quick out of the blocks in the first frame with an early break of 55, which he followed up with a run of 53 to take a 1-0 lead.

A tight second frame was also taken by Rosa when he found a break of 46, before Sembi took a scrappy third frame to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

However, Rosa was keen to wrap things up as they entered frame four. He got the first real chance of the frame and compiled the best break of the night, a 65, to run out a convincing 3-1 winner on the night.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup final, Charlemont BC A took advantage of their 49-point handicap lead to beat fellow Division One side Hotshots SC A.

The first frame saw Glen Day make the most of his early chances against Mark Ganderton and take a 20-point lead.

Ganderton suffered from some unfortunate fouls before clearing from the brown to regain some crucial points, but Day secured the opening frame with a score of 73-40.

The second frame was just as scrappy for long periods before Hotshots’ Callum Downing took a break of 35 to build a big lead.

His opponent Ricky Sadler pulled himself back into the frame and only lost on the final pink, leaving Downing to clear for a 78-56 win.

Hotshots’ Karl Ashmore got an early lead in frame three and took a break of 32 to lead by more than 40 points.

His opponent Scott Compton did well to slowly get back into the frame and with just the colours left he could still snatch victory.

After potting most of the colours, Compton snookered himself on the pink, which he missed and gave away six points, before Ashmore cleared the last two balls to take a 73-43 win.

In frame four, Charlemont’s Milan Krstanovic built a 20-point lead before Hotshots’ Mark Sutton fought back and took the frame down to the pink.

But it was Krstanovic who took it and the final black to win the frame by a score of 51-37.

The final frame saw Charlemont’s John Spencer enter holding a 44 point lead against Hotshots. Jamie Brown.

The early part of the frame saw the black tied up in the pack of reds making scoring difficult. Spencer played a solid opening part of the frame as he potted a few early reds.