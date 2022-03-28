Racehorse set for 100th race in Wolverhampton

Fieldsman

SF Racing Club in Cheslyn Hay bought horse Fieldsman in 2019 and he won on his debut at Salisbury – before going on to record seven wins in total for the club.

Fieldsman, who is known in the yard as Charlie but is also referred to as 'The Legend', will now race for the 100th time at Dunstall Park in Wolverhampton tomorrow.

Club owner Simon Whitehouse said: "100 runs is some achievement and at 10 years of age he is still loving his racing.

"We couldn’t get to cheer him on at some races due to the Covid regulations but his wins kept our spirits up and kept some much needed winnings coming in.

"It is only fitting that he runs his 100th race at Dunstall. As a club we love the place and we are always so well looked after by the team there.

"Owners have enjoyed great days out at racecourses around the country such as Ascot, Newmarket and Chester with him. It is only fitting though that he runs his 100th race at our home track.

"Fieldsman has won and always runs well at Dunstall Park. Owners, many of whom are locals, are always looked after so well at our local track.

"Credit must go to top trainer Tony Carroll and his team – especially Mark Smith.

"Owners from as far afield as South Wales will be cheering for him at Dunstall Park on Tuesday. Look out for our Black Country colours of Red, black and white."

This success story comes after the club were able to save racehorse Windsorlot from early retirement.

The Covid-19 pandemic plunged the not for profit group into financial uncertainty and an appeal in the Express & Star helped attract new owners that kept Windsorlet running until he retired last year. He is now enjoying life at a riding school.

Alongside Fieldsman, SF Racing Club have one other horse named Voltaic, who has already won twice at Wolverhampton.

For more information on the club, their horses and how to become an owner, contact Simon Whitehouse on sfracingclub@gmail.com.