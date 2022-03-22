Former champs battle through to Staffordshire & West Midlands final

Defending champion Sembi made it two finals in a row after narrowly overcoming Mick Brezwyn 3-2.

Sembi, who had to give away 21 points per frame, started extremely well taking nine reds and nine blacks for a break of 72.

Brezwyn hit back with a break of 40 in frame two to level the scores.

And the duo then exchanged frames to force a decider.

That decider remained competitive throughout despite Sembi hitting a break of 63. But a missed chance on the green from Brezwyn saw the defending champion pot the balls he needed.

Sembi will be will be joined in the final by fellow former champion Hickman who saw off John Fallows in dramatic fashion.

Fallows started the match with a 14 point start per frame.

And he got off to a flyer by winning the opener by a score of 70-35.

Hickman quickly levelled and took frame three comfortably for a 2-1 lead.

But Fallows wouldn’t give up as he battled away to take a competitive fourth frame to force a decider.

That decider was close throughout and it went the distance – with Hickman eventually winning it on a respotted black.

In league action, defending champions Hotshots A’s late upturn in form continued as they won 5-0 at home against Sedgley A.

Callum Downing, Karl Ashmore, Mark Ganderton, Mark Sutton and Jamie Brown completed the whitewash victory – as Hotshots make a late charge to retain their title.

Leaders Landywood A were able to match that result to move a point clear at the top after winning 5-0 at home against Poets Corner C.

Mick Stockley, Jack Harris, Steve Barton, Dave Turner and Ronnie James did the damage to complete the emphatic victory.

Shifnal A dropped to fourth despite winning 3-2 away at Stafford Institute A.

Matthew Davies put them ahead early on after hitting a break of 51 before Stafford drew level through Mark Billingsley.

The middle two frames sealed the match for the visitors though as Mick Brezwyn and Callum Wraight picked up wins to make it 3-1. The hosts then grabbed a consolation through Graham Beardmore.

In the semi-finals of the Six Reds Handicap, Mitchell Lowbridge overcame Angus Way.