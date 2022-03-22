Captain marvels to go head to head in Aldridge Cup Final

The duo overcame Scott Smith and Darren Westwood respectively in the semis to clinch their place in the showpiece final.

Spooner beat Smith 3-0 despite having a 28-point handicap per frame.

The opening frame saw Smith maintain his 28-point lead for long spells before Spooner eventually went onto clear the colours.

The second frame was similar with Smith looking set to level at 1-1 before a snooker got Spooner back in the frame. He then went on to win it on the final pink.

The third frame, though, was a lot more comfortable with a break of 42 establishing a lead which Spooner kept through.

The other semi-final saw Warrilow of Bloxwich Sports beat Rushall Labour’s Westwood 3-1.

Warrilow started on the front foot and built up a lead early on before taking the first frame on the brown.

A break of 35 then saw him take a 2-0 lead.

Westwood replied in frame three as he hit a break of 30 to reduce the score to 2-1.

But Warrilow proved to be the stronger potter on the night as he went onto win frame four by a score of 59-21.

In the Premier Division, with leaders Landywood A not in action attention turned to the chasing pack.

Poets Corner C won 5-0 away at Landywood C.

Lee Thomson and Simon Gough started well for Poets as they went into a 2-0 lead before further wins for Gurdip Sidhu, Andy Price and Lee Bannister completed the whitewash.

Pelsall Social A won 4-1 at home against Aldridge Cons A.

Lee Cross with a break of 32 and Chris Jones who had a break of 39 saw them go into a 2-0 lead.

Steve Smart won frame three to secure the match at 3-0 before Steve Ashurst took the fourth frame on the black for Aldridge.

That, though, would be their only consolation as Nathan Aston wrapped up a 4-1 for Pelsall when he hit a break of 46.

Stafford Institute won 3-2 away at Bloxwich Sports A.

Michael Tonks took the opener for the hosts before Graham Beardmore levelled.

Ron Brown then restored the hosts lead in frame three but it wasn’t to be their night as Steve Heath and Paul Edwards both took tight frames to secure the points for Stafford.

Wednesfield Cons A moved up a place in the table to four as they won 5-0 at home against Bloxwich Sports B.