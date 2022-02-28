Former Wolves skipper Karl Henry surprises staff member with 'Local Legend' status

Corey Clutterbuck and Karl Henry, credit: Jack Thomas

Corey Clutterbuck was acknowledged by Wolves Foundation during the 15th anniversary of the flagship PL Kicks project.

The project has helped hundreds of thousands of young people achieve their potential and improve their wellbeing through free football sessions and educational workshops.

As part of the celebrations, clubs have nominated a PL Kicks ‘local legend’ who has been involved with the programme and inspired others through their dedication, work ethic and personal development.

Corey attended the project as a participant for six years, starting when he was 12 years old after a bad knee injury had interrupted his participation in junior football, he would then go on to volunteer when he turned 18.

"It was overwhelming to get this surprise and not something I expected at all,” he said.

"Meeting Karl and getting this just makes me more ambitious to try and help people out in the community.

"I just want to keep progressing with the work I am doing and continue to develop moving forward in the future.

"I feel really comfortable in and around PL Kicks, working with young people and helping them to become educated about the community and look at ways to help them develop their own careers in the future.

"I have enjoyed every moment of the last four years since I first became a volunteer and seeing the progression of the Foundation from the time I was a participant has been amazing.

"I never had the opportunities to do what young people are doing today and the variety of projects run by the Foundation is fantastic.

"I think the future for Wolves Foundation looks really bright."

Corey Clutterbuck was surprised by the former Wolves captain. Photo: Jack Thomas

Corey’s PL Kicks story began when the Auntie of one of his friends worked for the Foundation – then known as Wolves Community Trust – suggested they both popped along to try out a session in the Arena at Aldersley.

"It was when I went along to Kicks and got to know people there that I fell in love with football again,” Corey, now 22, added.

"I had been out for about three months trying to recover from this cartilage injury but when I went to Kicks, I found it interesting and engaging.

"I went along for about six years before I reached 18, and then I was thinking and worrying about what might happen next as I would have to leave.

"It was then that I got the opportunity to volunteer and from there the chance to coach for the Foundation which has been brilliant.

"I had always had the idea of coaching in the back of my mind from when I was a young kid but it wasn’t until someone put it forward that I took the chance.

"I always wanted to do something within the community whether that was with the club, the Foundation or Academy, and since I got started, I haven’t looked back."

Karl Henry described it as an absolute honour to be asked to surprise Corey with his ‘Local Legend’ status.

The former Wolves skipper said: "I know just how much the Foundation contributes with its work in the local community and how much it means to the city of Wolverhampton.

"The Premier League’s Kicks project is such an important one, I was privileged to be at the relaunch from Wolves Foundation a couple of years ago and the number of young people who have benefitted over such a long period of time will be massive.

"Corey epitomises what Wolves and Wolves Foundation is all about and I am sure he will keep up the great work just as he has for so many years."

Corey has completed both FA coaching and youth work level one qualifications and is keen to study for more, whilst he also graduated with a degree in graphic design from the University of Wolverhampton.

Only last week, having volunteered and then worked as a part-time coach for the Foundation, he landed a permanent full-time role as Inclusion & Cohesion Activator.

Corey, who attended Dovecotes Primary School and Aldersley High School, added: "Having gone from participant to volunteer to then working for the club is something which has been really important.

"I have had that experience, I have been there and come through the project and can feed back what I know to those now attending.

"And for me it all fits in with that motto at the Foundation of creating opportunities and changing lives.

"When I first went along as a really young kid and not really knowing what the Foundation was about, I now know all about it and am actually a part of it and trying to have an impact."