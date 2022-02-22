Landywood A on course for Aldridge Snooker League title

Snooker

Jack Harris’s opening frame break of 65 set them on their way as his win was followed by wins for teammates Steve Powell and Angus Way to go into a 3-0 lead.

They weren’t done there though as they continued their momentum into the next two frames as well with John Fallows and Robbie James picking up further wins to complete the whitewash win.

Poets Corner C moved up to second having played a game more than the team below as they won 4-1 against Poets Corner B.

Fourth placed Poets Corner A also won this week as the beat Pelsall Social B 4-1 away from home.

Wednesfield Cons A were in good form this week as they 3-2 at home against Stafford Institute.

In Division One, leaders Rushall Labour A won the top-of-the-table clash with Q Bar A with Rushall taking a narrow 3-2 home win.

Craig Ash won the opener for Rushall before Lee Dennant quickly replied for Q bar to make it 1-1.

Stewart Baker then put the visitors into a 2-1 as he picked up the win in frame three but the lead didn’t last long a tight fourth frame went to Rushall’s John Shaw to force a decider.

The final frame was enough close frame but eventually went to the hosts with Billy Stephenson getting the to earn his side the win while that results sees Q bar slip a place to third.

Old Hall SC moved into second place as they picked up a 3-2 home win over Bloxwich Memorial B.

The second round of the Foursomes Handicap Championship got under way as Landywood pair Steve Barton and Jack Harris made it safely through as they saw off Golden Cue duo Graham Cole Jnr and Graham Cole Snr.

Barton’s break of 32 was the biggest break of the match as they went on to record a 3-0 win.

Poets Corner duo Pommy Kang and Daniel Hartley made it through as they beat Beechdale pair Rikki Foster and Josh Tolley.

They had to chase a handicap deficit per frame but they managed to overcome it as they went onto win 3-0.

The Aldridge & District Snooker League are this year once again in the latter stages on the prestigious SWMBSA Inter-town championship as last year’s beaten finalists made it through to the semis finals after beating the Sedgley B team 6-1. Pommy Kang took a tight opener for the ADSL before Adrian Rosa made it 2-0 after hitting a break of 42.