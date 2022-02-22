Four teams in hunt for West Midlands Snooker League title

Snooker

Landywood A are top due to having secured most wins, moving back to the summit as they won 4-1 away at Woodfield A.

Jack Harris put them ahead early on before the hosts Woodfield replied immediately as Luis Ferraro hit a break of 36 to make it 1-1.

From them on it was one way traffic as the visitors went onto take the next three frames through Steve Barton, Dave Turner and Ronnie James to wrap up the 4-1 win.

Poets Corner A are level on points with them as they won 3-2 at home against Golden Cue A. Riley Parsons, Bal Sembi with a break of 40 and Chris Jones with a break of 51 earned the hosts the overall win with the visitors two frame wins coming through Karl Taylor and Stewart Humphries who had break of 37, which leaves them still inside the relegation zone.

Shifnal Wm A dropped back to second this week as they were beaten 3-2 away at Poets Corner C.

Defending Champions Hotshots A have closed the gap the the top three as they are now just four points behind the leaders as they won 3-2 away at Wednesfield Cons A.

In Division Two, Landywood SC A remain in top spot as they won 5-0 away at bottom side Sedgley Ex Service B. Danny Ludgate won the opener for the leaders before a tight second frame went to his teammate Titch Brown to see them race into a 2-0 lead.

Leon Tranter then secured the match at 3-0 ahead as he won frame three and they weren’t done there as Jamie Harris and Neil Gould went onto take the final two frames to complete the whitewash win.

Hotshots SC B remain in second but dropped a point further behind as they won 4-1 at home against Dartmouth Central.

At the other end of the table Sedgley WMC B moved out of the relegation zone as they won 5-0 away at relegation rivals Stafford Institute B.

The gap at the top of Division Three continues to shrink as the long-time leading pair Bentley Moor B and Coseley Ex-Service were beaten for the second straight week.

Bentley Moor were beaten 4-1 at home by Sedgley Ex-Service C. Meanwhile Coseley Ex Service were also beaten at home as they lost 3-2 against relegation battling Willenhall Liberal B.

Cannock Cons A moved to level points with Bentley as they won 3-2 away at Wolverhampton Electric B.

Leaders Fordhouses CC A continue their march to the Division Four title as they extended their lead at the top once again as they won 4-1 at home against promotion battling side Old Wulfrunians.