Neil Robertson is the Players winner in Wolverhampton

Neil Robertson

World number four Robertson was in fine form at the Aldersley Leisure Village, producing four century breaks and five more half-century scores to secure a sixth straight win against Hawkins on Sunday.

Hawkins, 11th in the world rankings, fired a brilliant 137-break of his own in the eighth frame to remain in the contest at 5-3 down at the interval, but was unable to stem the tide after the final session resumed. At 2-1 up, Australian Robertson put together successive scores of 107, 105 and 130 to open up a 5-1 lead before Hawkins reduced the deficit to two.

Further breaks of 90 and 118 gave Robertson a 7-3 advantage before Hawkins rallied again to pull it back to 7-5.

But Robertson, 40, put together successive scores of 116, 51 and 69 to take the next three frames and seal victory for his 22nd career-ranking crown.

“I’ve had an unbelievable season. I just can’t wait to keep playing and, hopefully, add some more silverware,” said Robertson.