Cons stun Premier high-flyers in Aldridge Snooker League Handicap Cup

Darlaston held on to the lead given to them by their 161-point handicap headstart – Joe Furgusson and Ian Miles checked Poets’ fightback with frame wins for Darlaston.

Poets Corner B were beaten at home by Bloxwich Sports A – the latter overcoming a 14-point deficit thanks to Rob Brown, Adrian Woods and Matt Warrilow. Aldridge Cons A made it through as they narrowly saw off Bloxwich Memorial A thanks to Alistair Morrison, Steve Ashurst and Mark Westwood.

In the Premier Division, with second-placed Pelsall Social A not playing, leaders Landywood moved nine points clear as they won 4-1 at Aldridge Cons A thanks to Jack Harris, Steve Powell, Callum Wraight (40 break) and Robbie James (53 break).

Stafford Institute won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Memorial A, with Chris Ward (38 break), Steve Heath, Paul Edwards and Graham Beardmore getting the frames for Stafford.

The bottom three sides are all locked on the same points after Bloxwich Sports B beat Pelsall Social B 3-2 in the battle of the bottom two. Ian Beale and Kelton Scott took the match into a decider, where Leon Tranter won it for Bloxwich by a score of 83-11.

In Division One, Rushall Labour A moved seven points clear at the top of the table as they won 5-0 at Q Bar B. Richard Scott, Greg Cotterill (39 break), Darren Westwood, Billy Stephenson (30 break) and John Shaw completed the whitewash.