New leaders move clear in the race for Staffs & Wolverhampton Snooker league crown

Shifnal WM A moved a point clear in Division One after a 4-1 victory at home against Sedgley WMC A – thanks to Matthew Davies (48 break), Callum Wraight, John Fallows and Darren Weston.

Last week’s leaders Poets Corner A were beaten 4-1 away at Stafford Institute A. Scott Tapper did put Poets into an early lead before Rob Wharne, Matt Hyden, Nathan Wood and Graham Beardmore responded.

Third-placed Landywood SC A were also beaten this week as they lost 3-2 at home against Wednesfield Cons A. Oliver Spooner and Robbie James (59 and 39 breaks) split the first two frames, with Josh Walker and Dave Turner (51 break) doing the same in three and four before Bill Stanton took the all-important decider.

Hotshots B closed the gap on the Division Two leaders to just one point as they won 5-0 at Willenhall Liberal A thanks to Adrian Holmes (34 break), Liam Jones Daniel Hartley, Ryan Hamilton and Dan Ward (56 break).

Leaders Landywood SC D were beaten 3-2 at home by Shifnal WM B, who put themselves firmly into promotion picture thanks to wins from Chris Petford, Steve Powell and a deciding frame win for Angus Way.

Pennfields B were big winners as they moved up to third place after a 5-0 triumph at Bloxwich Memorial Club. Tony Davis, Nige Littlewood, Tony Poole, Craig Davies and Les Edmunds got the frame wins.

Long-time top two Bentley Moor B and Coseley Ex Service remain locked on points at the top of Division Three, but their gap to the chasing back has closed to just three points as they were both beaten 4-1 this week.

Third-placed Cannock Cons A beat Coseley Ex Service 4-1 thanks to Scott Robinson, Dale Hughes, Andy Whitehall and Andy Sheffield, while Charlemont BC B defeated Bentley Moor B 4-1 courtesy of frame wins from Jesse Lowe, Dan Roden, Alex Stevens and Chris Stanley. Wednesfield RBL A moved out of the relegation zone as they won 4-1 at home against bottom side Wolverhampton Electric B.

Fordhouses CC A continue their march to the Division Four title as they won 5-0 away at relegation-battling Wolverhampton Electric D. Tony Grant, Tom Maddocks, Ian Jennings, Stuart Williams and Satish Mahay got the wins on the night.

There were also wins for Old Wulfrunians and Bilston S&S – Amo Sandhu setting the second highest break in the division this season with 52.

Poets Corner B hold a three-point lead in Division Five after seeing off Pelsall Social 3-2 thanks to Mark Poole, Chris Loydon and Dean Tillson.

Bentley Moor C lost ground on as they were beaten 3-2 at promotion rivals Fordhouses CC C, while Fordhouses CC B moved up to second place as they won 4-1 against The Royal.

Defending Individual Handicap champion Bal Sembi made it through to this year’s semi- finals, where he was joined by Simon Hickman (61, 34 and 30 breaks), John Fallow (51 break) and Mick Brezwyn (48 and 45 breaks).