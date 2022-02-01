Notification Settings

Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan right on cue in Wolverhampton

By Russell Youll

Ronnie O’Sullivan warmed up for the upcoming Cazoo Players Championship with an exhibition event at Landywood Snooker Club.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, centre, with Landywood Snooker Club owner Paul Lloyd and Snooker legend John Virgo
Ronnie O'Sullivan, centre, with Landywood Snooker Club owner Paul Lloyd and Snooker legend John Virgo

The six-time world champion played 18 frames over two days at the weekend with Great Wyrley locals – winning all 18 and securing six centuries.

The ticket-only event proved to be an adequate warm up for The Rocket as he prepares for the upcoming Cazoo Players Championship, at Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton.

O’Sullivan will face Judd Trump in a stand-out first round tie on Tuesday, February 8, with the event set to get under way the day before.

The tournament concludes on February 13 after a week of action that will see the best players come face to face.

Only the top 16 on the one-year ranking list are in the draw, so it’s an elite field of the best players of the season so far.

Cazoo Masters champion Neil Robertson will face Kyren Wilson, while defending champion John Higgins will meet Hossein Vafaei. The tournament will be shown on ITV4 and tickets are now on sale for £15. For details, visit: wwww.wst.tv/tickets.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

