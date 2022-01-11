Pelsall knocked off top in Aldridge Snooker League

Landywood inflicted a 4-1 beating of Pelsall in their clash following the resumption of the league after the festive break.
Poets Corner C remain in the hunt as they are four points back in third place following their 4-1 win away at Pelsall Social B.
Elsewhere, Landywood SC C moved safely into a mid table position as they saw off relegation battling Bloxwich Sports B 4-1 at home.
In Division One, Rushall Labour A hold a four-point lead at the top of the table as they won 5-0 away at Norton Vic.
Old Hall SC are in second place place as they too won 5-0 away at Q Bar B
Elsewhere, Graham Cole Jnr set the high break benchmark for the division as he hit a break of 57 during his sides 3-2 loss at home to Q Bar A.
Some of The Reg Oakes 3x2 handicap quarter final matches were played this week where Golden Cue trio Hasib Hussain, Hasan Hussain and Sajid Hussain picked up a big win as the knocked out Poets D trio Simon Gough, Andy Price and Lee Bannister.
The next match played saw Rushall Labour make it through as they overcame a 98-point deficit to knock out Pelsall Social A. Billy Stephenson made the biggest inroads into the handicap as he won both his frames against Mike Williamson.