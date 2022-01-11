Notification Settings

Pelsall knocked off top in Aldridge Snooker League

By Russell YoullSportPublished:

There are new leaders in the Aldridge & District Snooker League Premier Division with Landywood SC leapfrogging previous front-runners Pelsall Social A.

Landywood inflicted a 4-1 beating of Pelsall in their clash following the resumption of the league after the festive break.

Poets Corner C remain in the hunt as they are four points back in third place following their 4-1 win away at Pelsall Social B.

Elsewhere, Landywood SC C moved safely into a mid table position as they saw off relegation battling Bloxwich Sports B 4-1 at home.

In Division One, Rushall Labour A hold a four-point lead at the top of the table as they won 5-0 away at Norton Vic.

Old Hall SC are in second place place as they too won 5-0 away at Q Bar B

Elsewhere, Graham Cole Jnr set the high break benchmark for the division as he hit a break of 57 during his sides 3-2 loss at home to Q Bar A.

Some of The Reg Oakes 3x2 handicap quarter final matches were played this week where Golden Cue trio Hasib Hussain, Hasan Hussain and Sajid Hussain picked up a big win as the knocked out Poets D trio Simon Gough, Andy Price and Lee Bannister.

The next match played saw Rushall Labour make it through as they overcame a 98-point deficit to knock out Pelsall Social A. Billy Stephenson made the biggest inroads into the handicap as he won both his frames against Mike Williamson.

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

