Beardmore hits 107 break in Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League

Beardmore’s efforts were not enough though to save Stafford from a 3-2 home defeat by Sedgley WMC A.

At the top of the table, the top two sides are locked on points as leaders Landywood SC A were beaten 3-2 away at Pennfields

The race for the title in Division Two continues to be as close as ever with the top three sides all winning 3-2.

Landywood SC D lead the way by a single point as they narrowly beat relegation threatened Sedgley WMC B 3-2 away from home.

Bentley Moor B now hold a four-point lead at the top of the Division Three standings as they won 3-2 at home against bottom side Wolverhampton Electric B.

In Division Four, Fordhouses now holds a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the table after winning 4-1 away at Bushbury Grid.