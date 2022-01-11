Beardmore hits 107 break in Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League

Beardmore’s efforts were not enough though to save Stafford from a 3-2 home defeat by Sedgley WMC A.
At the top of the table, the top two sides are locked on points as leaders Landywood SC A were beaten 3-2 away at Pennfields
The race for the title in Division Two continues to be as close as ever with the top three sides all winning 3-2.
Landywood SC D lead the way by a single point as they narrowly beat relegation threatened Sedgley WMC B 3-2 away from home.
Bentley Moor B now hold a four-point lead at the top of the Division Three standings as they won 3-2 at home against bottom side Wolverhampton Electric B.
In Division Four, Fordhouses now holds a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the table after winning 4-1 away at Bushbury Grid.
The title race in Division Five is now wide open as long time leaders Poets Corner B were beaten 4-1 away at Fordhouses CC B to see there lead at the top shrink to just two points.