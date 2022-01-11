Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beardmore hits 107 break in Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League

SportPublished:

A break of 107 from Stafford Institute A’s Graham Beardmore was the highlight of the Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League last week.

Beardmore’s efforts were not enough though to save Stafford from a 3-2 home defeat by Sedgley WMC A.

At the top of the table, the top two sides are locked on points as leaders Landywood SC A were beaten 3-2 away at Pennfields

The race for the title in Division Two continues to be as close as ever with the top three sides all winning 3-2.

Landywood SC D lead the way by a single point as they narrowly beat relegation threatened Sedgley WMC B 3-2 away from home.

Bentley Moor B now hold a four-point lead at the top of the Division Three standings as they won 3-2 at home against bottom side Wolverhampton Electric B.

In Division Four, Fordhouses now holds a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the table after winning 4-1 away at Bushbury Grid.

The title race in Division Five is now wide open as long time leaders Poets Corner B were beaten 4-1 away at Fordhouses CC B to see there lead at the top shrink to just two points.

Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News