Year in review: July - September

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Paralympic duo Ellie Simmonds and Tully Kearney, former Aldridge schoolmates, were both selected in Team GB's squad for the delayed Tokyo 2020.

Staffordshire golfer Richard Mansell, 26, admits it was a dream come true to qualify for The Open.

Wolves agreed a £10million deal with French club Angers to sign left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who spent the previous season on loan.

Albion also bolstered their ranks as new boss Valerien Ismael brought midfielder Alex Mowatt to The Hawthorns from former club Barnsley.

AFC Telford brought Arlen Birch back to the club from Chorley.

Former Wolves and Walsall winger Paul Simpson, who managed Shrewsbury Town between 2008 and 2010, was diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer.

New tennis sensation Emma Raducanu sensationally made the fourth round at Wimbledon with a convincing win over Sorana Cirstea on Court One.

England gripped the nation as they made the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a thumping 4-0 victory over Ukraine. Harry Kane struck twice, alongside goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Bruno Lage made Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao his second summer signing, on a season-long loan deal.

Villa weighed up a third official approach for Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe having seen two offers rejected.

Wolves returned to Compton Park for pre-season with Raul Jimenez also involved.

Raducanu retired early from her fourth round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon.

Eventual champions Italy reached the finals of Euro 2020 after beating Spain on penalties.

Walsall sealed the signing of midfielder Joss Labadie, which was hailed 'a coup' ahead of the new season.

England reached the finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-1 extra time victory over Denmark, a first final since 1966.

Ruben Vinagre left Wolves for Sporting Lisbon in his homeland on an initial loan deal.

Roger Federer surprisingly crashed out of Wimbledon in a shock quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said he wondered if he would ever leave hospital after his battle with severe Covid-19 and Covid-pneumonia.

Marc Cavendish equalled the great Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record with a 34rd stage win.

England's first major football final for 55 years ended in heartbreak with a penalty shootout victory to Italy after a 1-1 draw. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were denied.

The three players were subject to vile racial hatred online after the misses.

Novak Djokovic made it 20 Grand Slams wins by beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final.

Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji were once more successful in the Wimbledon doubles. A first home Grand Slam win since the birth of son Jackson.

Rui Patricio left Wolves to join Roma and he was replaced at Molineux by Olympiakos' Jose Sa.

Albion signed Brighton defender Matt Clarke on loan. Walsall signed young keeper Carl Rushworth from the same club, before loaning Rollin Menayese from Mansfield.

Golfers including Aaron Rai and Mansell teed off in The Open after 725 days away.

TNS qualified for the second qualifying round of the new Europa Conference League by downing Glentoran.

American Collin Morikawa, 24, won his second golfing Major by clinching the Claret Jug at Royal St George's.

Lewis Hamilton claimed top spot of a controversial and thrilling British Grand Prix in front of 140,000 at Silverstone.

Keith Birch, former secretary at AFC Wulfrunians among other clubs, passed away aged 70.

Oval Invincible beat Manchester Originals in the first match of the inaugural cricket The Hundred competition.

The 2020 Olympics finally started in the Far East. The region's archers were among the first to compete.

Wolves decided to drop the controversial £20 surcharge for joining their new Membership Plus scheme following a supporter outcry.

Judoka Chelsie Giles won bronze in Tokyo, Team GB's first medal.

John Terry departed Villa Park, where he was Dean Smith's assistant.

Staffordshire swimmer Adam Peaty and divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee led the way as Team GB struck gold in Japan.

Telford-based Park Wrekin gymnast Alice Kinsella was part of a Team GB squad to claim team bronze. Dressage star Charlotte Dujardin made if five Olympic medals, equalling the record by a female Brit, before making it six the following day.

Ellesmere's Oliver Townend led GB to team eventing gold.

Shrewsbury signed former Walsall left-back George Nurse on a two-year deal.

Ben Whittaker guaranteed a medal by reaching the semi-finals at light heavyweight in Tokyo by beating Abdelrahman Oraby.

American gymnast sensation Simone Biles pulled out of the all-round finals citing mental health concerns.