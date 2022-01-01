The Year in Review: Jan- March

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-3 from the penalty spot.

The Scot took charge of Villa for 18-months from 1968-1970 and Wolves for one year in 1984-85.

He had a lengthy playing and managerial career, that also saw him take charge at Manchester United. He died aged 92.

Meanwhile at Shrewsbury Town, they had their League One fixture with Crewe postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Town camp.

At the Banks's Stadium Walsall did some fine transfer business by signing up key midfielders Liam Kinsella and Alfie Bates to new contracts.

The two academy products signed on until 2023.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

On January 7 more transfer activity arrived as Morgan Gibbs-White returned to Wolves following his loan at Swansea, with Nuno's side suffering from several injuries.

Meanwhile, Jake Scrimshaw and Adan George both ended their loan spells at Walsall.

Striker Patrick Cutrone also returned to Wolves while Robert Snodgrass bolstered Albion's ranks when he signed from West Ham.

The magic of the FA Cup shone on January 10 when League Two Crawley Town – with reality star Mark Wright among their substitutes – beat Premier League side Leeds 3-0. The day before Albion had lost to Blackpool on penalties.

Walsall's first signing of the month came on January 13 then Aston Villa youngster Tyreik Wright joined on-loan until the end of the season.

At the half-way stage of the month Wolves' poor form hit a new low when they threw away a lead to lose 3-2 at home to the Baggies in the first Black Country derby for nearly nine years.

Ebony Salmon of England during the Women's International Friendly at St Georges Park, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire.

At Shrewsbury, as they finally returned to action following a coronavirus outbreak it was revealed that manager Steve Cotterill would miss it as he was still battling the disease. Later it was revealed he spent time in intensive care in hospital.

Salop also signed former Wolves midfielder David Davis from Birmingham.

With the news that boxing events could return from February onwards, Aldridge fighter Rachel Ball was jumping with joy as her fight for the WBA bantamweight title was set for April 10 – in a rematch with Shannon Courtenay.

Villa boss Dean Smith was left furious after a controversial Manchester City goal led to a 2-0 defeat as the club returned following a coronavirus outbreak.

Walsall were again doing business in the window as they improved their squad depth with the loan signings of Jayden Reid from Birmingham and Frank Vincent from Bournemouth.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill).

Then, the Saddlers refused an approach from Scottish club Hearts for striker Elijah Adebayo. They later offered him a new contract before interest intensified from elsewhere, as Huddersfield Town reportedly offered £250,000 for him.

Wolves overcame an FA Cup scare when they scraped through against non-league Chorley, winning 1-0 in a tight contest.

Shortly after Wolves signed Willian Jose on-loan from Real Sociedad, while Villa signed midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille.

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham

After a turbulent month Nuno delivered some positive news for Wolves fans as he expected star striker Raul Jimenez to return before the end of the season following his fractured skull injury.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was sacked as manager in the final week of the month. He was replaced by German Thomas Tuchel.