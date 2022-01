England's Harry Kane heads home his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in England, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Justin Tallis, Pool Photo via AP). An emotional Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers blows a kiss to the fans at full time on his final game in charge of the team. West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce Valerien Ismael head coach / manager of West Bromwich Albion. Bruno Lage. (Credit: Wolves) Christian Eriksen (chriseriksen8) as he recovers in hospital

He needed surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament – for the second time in less than a year – after pulling up in training ahead of a 3-2 loss to West Ham at Molineux.

It was predicted the Spaniard would not return to action until 2022.

Albion kicked off the month in extraordinary fashion as they pulled off a surprise 5-2 victory at Chelsea, with the gap to safety moving to eight points.

The Baggies unfortunately detailed how forward Callum Robinson – who scored twice at Stamford Bridge – had been the victim of racist abuse on social media after the game. The club said they were ‘appalled’ by the messages and contacted West Midlands Police.

Former Wolves youth player and ex-Shrewsbury defender Lee Collins was found dead at the age of 32. He had previously spent five years on Wolves' books and had a loan spell with Salop in 2012.

Wolves would later return to winning ways thanks to a late Adama Traore strike at lowly Fulham – but they were dealt yet another severe injury.

Star man Pedro Neto limped off and a scan later revealed he had fractured his kneecap.

The Portuguese winger also needed an operation and was ruled out for the rest of the season, as well as the Euros.

Brian Dutton picked up his first win in charge of Walsall, at the 14th attempt, as they beat Forest Green 2-1 at the Banks's.

The Saddlers handed new contracts to Sam Perry and Emmanuel Osadebe as well.

Albion followed up their stunning Chelsea success with a thumping 3-0 win over Southampton.

Villa, though, were also struck by the injury curse as Trezeguet suffered knee ligament damage and was forced to undergo an operation.

Willian Jose scored his first – and what proved to be his last – goal in Wolves colours to seal a win over Sheffield United and ease any relegation fears.

The Baggies were brought back down to earth with a 3-0 defeat to Leicester.

Towards the end of the month, the Midlands clubs united in fury towards a plan for a European Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were among 12 clubs who announced their intentions to break away into the new competition – before massive fan backlash saw the proposals scrapped.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow described it as a 'grotesque concept' and Albion said they were 'wholly opposed' to the plans.

Wolves, meanwhile, issued an impassioned statement and an excerpt from it read: "Unfortunately, a group of individuals, who own some of Europe’s proudest football clubs, have proven to the world that they are afraid of uncertainty.

“These individuals have plotted and schemed to find a way to exist in a small and comfortable bubble, free from the challenge of fair competition."

Albion rounded off April with a 2-2 derby draw with Villa, while Wolves slumped to a shocking 4-0 loss to Burnley. Shrewsbury would secure their League One status for another season.

A social media boycott, in response to the continued discrimination towards players and other people in football, would then take place at the end of the month.