Christmas cheer as teams go through in League Cup

Published:

The Bryn Williams League Cup took stage in the final Aldridge & District Snooker League matches before Christmas.

League Cup action
Poets Corner B knocked out fellow Premier Division side Wednesfield Cons A by a margin of just 10 points, despite seeing their 77-point handicap advantage wiped out in the first two frames by Bill Stanton and Jon Bate.

Rich Parker won frame three by a margin of 65 points to give Poets back their lead, which hey held on to despite wins for Wednesfield duo Alan Hathaway and Joshua Walker.

Bloxwich Sports A overcame a 28-point handicap deficit to see off Pelsall Social B thanks to wins from Rob Brown, Matt Warrilow and captain Jake Vardy.

Beechdale Social Club were edged out by Darlaston Cons, while Aldridge Cons A put their league struggles aside to knock out Fordhouses CC thanks to Mike Mobley, Alistair Morrison, Simon Robey, Steve Ashurst and Mark Westwood.

There were also a couple of rearranged league games this week as Landywood A played their two games in hand to close the gap to the leaders to just two points.

They beat Landywood C 3-2 in the first of their matches after Jack Harris, Robbie James and Callum Wraight put them into a 3-0 lead before Scott Robinson and Dave Turner got a pair back.

They also beat Bloxwich Sports A 4-1 at home, with Wraight and Adrian Woods (32 break) sharing the first two frames before Angus Way (42 break), John Fallows (43 break) and James saw Landywood home.

Landywood B were also in action as they moved up to third after picking up a 4-1 home win over Pelsall Social B thanks to Simon Gough (33 break), Mark Archer, Andy Price and Lee Bannister.

