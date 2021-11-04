Bilston teenager Paul Deaville produces stunning upset

Bilston teenager Paul Deaville - England under 16 snooker champion

It was around half past midnight when the 17-year-old amateur beat China’s Zhao Xintong 4-3 in a thriller at the MK Stadium in Milton Keynes to reach the last 16 of the professional ranking tournament.

England Under-16 champion Deaville was handed one of just two wildcards for the event for his impressive exploits in the junior ranks.

But he has now pocketed the first £7,500 of his career by getting to the fourth round where he will face veteran and former Northern Ireland Open champion Mark King on Thursday night.

Deaville, who started out as a pool player and switched to snooker at 11, was not able to play in Q-School in the summer - the way to earn a pro tour card - as it clashed with his GCSEs.

He has always had the full support of his parents with his father originally from the West Midlands and mother moving to the UK from Thailand 20 years ago.

Deaville’s heroes have always been Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins – plus Mark Williams, who he was due to face in round one before the three-time world champion withdrew with Covid.

Currently studying Business and Enterprise at Dudley College, he said: “Today was the first day when I actually felt some pressure. I had been looking forward to playing Mark Williams which was a dream draw.

“Then when he pulled out and I beat another amateur 4-0 that gave me confidence. But tonight wasn’t so enjoyable, but a really hard match. I know how dangerous Zhao is.

“And just trying to pot the last few balls I was thinking about the next round. It was mainly relief when I potted the last pink.

“I live in Bilston near Wolverhampton having recently moved there, and practise at the West Midlands Club there.

“I couldn’t do Q-School in the summer because of school and exams, I was living up in the Wirrall at that time at Broad Green International School.

“The dream is to become a professional snooker player, I am so passionate about it - but I wanted a back-up which is why I am doing the business course.”

Deaville, who turned 17 only last month, has made the most of his early good fortune at this event.

After Williams withdrew with illness, he was handed instead a tie against another amateur in the shape of 22-year-old Mark Lloyd from Gosport - who he whitewashed 4-0.

Next up was talented Chinese player Chang Bingyu, and after seeing a 3-1 lead disappear the youngster held his nerve superbly to take the decider with a break of 64.

He again saw a lead disappear on Wednesday night with Zhao fighting back from 2-0 and then 3-2 adrift with a magnificent 138 total clearance to force the final frame.

But Deaville bravely rallied once more at the death to pull off another famous win – his second deciding-frame victory of the week.