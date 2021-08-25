Aldridge Swimmer Tully Kearney claims silver in Paralympic debut

AldridgeSportPublished:

Paralympic debutant Tully Kearney claimed a silver medal for Great Britain on day one of the swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tully Kearney has won silver for Team GB
Tully Kearney has won silver for Team GB

Kearney, from Aldridge, was denied gold in the S5 200m freestyle in heart-breaking fashion after leading throughout before defending champion Zhang Li snatched victory at the last with a winning margin of just 0.12 seconds.

Kearney was forced to withdraw from Rio 2016 because of injury before being reclassified a year later due to the progression of her generalised dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that causes uncontrollable muscle spasms.

She looked set make up for lost time in the penultimate race as she powered into a healthy lead which, for a long time, was world-record pace.

The 24-year-old tired in the final length and, despite posting a personal best time of 2:46.65, Chinese swimmer Zhang stole the ultimate prize, while fellow Briton Suzanna Hext was fourth.

"There was a question mark over whether I'd ever get to a Paralympic Games and the fact that I've been able to race and come away with a medal is crazy," Kearney said afterwards.

"I thought after Rio, the Paralympics wouldn't be possible, I wouldn't be able to swim any more, so this is obviously a massive deal and it's all down to the amazing support staff, the amazing team – I just swam.

"I've not had that much training, I've been dealing with injuries and things; I was nervous my fitness wouldn't be good enough to swim 200 so to go that close was pretty impressive and I've got to be pleased with that."

Sport
Aldridge
Walsall
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News