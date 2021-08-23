Ellie Simmonds 'honoured' as she's chosen to carry GB flag at Paralympic opening ceremony

Ellie Simmonds will fly the flag for Team GB at the Paralympics opening ceremony. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

The 26-year-old from Aldridge will join archer John Stubbs in leading her team-mates into the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital today.

Ellie is competing in her fourth successive Games since debuting in Beijing in 2008 and is aiming to add to her tally of eight medals, including five golds.

She will be the first female flagbearer at a summer Paralympics since fellow swimmer Maggie McEleny in 2000 and spoke about the honour of being selected to be a flagbearer.

She said: "I’m hugely honoured to carry the flag for the ParalympicsGB team – on behalf of all the athletes, support staff and for the entire nation back home.

"Just to be here in Tokyo is amazing but to carry the flag is the icing on the cake and I can’t wait for the competition to start."