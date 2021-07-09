Matt Maher: Crowds back – but sport will not be immune to the pandemic

British and Irish Lions' Louis Rees-Zammit, centre, avoids a challenge from South African Sharks' Marius Louw, right, and teammate Werner Kok during a warm-up rugby match between South Africa's Sharks and British and Irish Lions at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe).

This week’s Covid-19 outbreak in the England cricket squad and the ongoing difficulties surrounding the Lions series against South Africa serve as a reminder of the disruption the pandemic can and likely will continue to cause for sport’s administrators.

In the case of cricket, the ECB will with some justification argue they took all reasonable precautions to guard against an outbreak.

Yet it is also true protocols imposed on players inside the squad bubble have not quite been as stringent as they were last summer, despite UK infection levels being considerably higher than they were back then.

While debate has raged in recent days over the government’s decision to lift pretty much all remaining restrictions on Monday week, the one thing every scientist has agreed on is case rates will rise rather sharply.

Professional sport, as we have learned over the past 16 months, will not be immune.

When national infection levels were at their worst back in January, so those numbers were reflected in the amount of players returning positive results during the Premier League’s bi-weekly testing. That month saw the major outbreak at Villa and smaller ones at other clubs which, for a few weeks at least, posed serious questions as to whether the season might need to be temporarily suspended.

With the new season barely a month away and the prospect of fans returning in big numbers, all that feels a long time ago.

Yet in many respects, this is the most dangerous time. For all but a three-week period between the end of the 2019-20 season and the start of the last (when national case rates were low), players were required to follow protocols drawn up as part of Project Restart.

This summer, then, with its surging case rates, has represented their longest period outside the squad environment since the start of the pandemic. Reports this week one Premier League club is already dealing with a minor outbreak after returning to pre-season should perhaps, therefore, come as little surprise.