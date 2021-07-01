Tully Kearney’s selection the reward for years of hard work to reach Games

Great Britain's Tully Kearney

The 24-year-old – who will be joined in the squad by fellow Aldridge swimmer Ellie Simmonds – was set to fly to Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Games.

However, she had to pull out through injury – and has since endured a long road to make it to the Games, being reclassified a year after the Rio Paralympics due to the progression of her generalised dystonia, a neurological movement disorder that causes uncontrollable muscle spasms.

Reflecting on that journey, world champion Kearney said: “Everything was going so well for me and I was selected to swim at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016.

“Sadly, my dystonia progressed and I had to withdraw from the Games two weeks before I was due to fly out.

“I basically had to learn to swim again and discover what my body could still do or not do in the water.”

Kearney is one of 12 debutants – but at the other end of the scale is Simmonds, who is heading to her fourth Games this month as part of a 23-swimmer squad.

And the 26-year-old – who won gold at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 – is excited at the opportunity of adding to her medal collection.

“I’m really looking forward to competing at another Paralympics,” said the defending champion. “Each Games is special in its own right – from my first one as a 13-year-old at Beijing 2008, and now to be heading into a fourth aged 26 is a magical feeling. The Paralympics are such an incredible event to be a part of, almost in a way you can’t quite explain. I’m always very proud to represent ParalympicsGB and Great Britain and I can’t wait to go to Japan, swim well and enjoy my fourth Games.”

Bethany Firth, Stephanie Millward, Eleanor Robinson and Hannah Russell and Ellie Simmonds, who all also won gold at Rio 2016, have been included.

They are joined by five further medallists from Rio – Jessica-Jane Applegate, Thomas Hamer, Andrew Mullen, Scott Quin and Becky Redfern.

Stephen Clegg, who competed in Rio and set a new world record in the S12 100-metre butterfly in April, has also been included.

Paralympic debutants Reece Dunn and Maisie Summers-Newton won titles at the 2019 World Championships in London and have been included. Jordan Catchpole, Ellie Challis, Louise Fiddes, Suzanna Hext, Louis Lawlor and Toni Shaw also secured medals at the World Championships.

British para-swimming performance director Chris Furber said: “The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone in the country but thanks to the elite sport exemption we have been able to maintain some consistency in our preparation for Tokyo.

“I’m delighted to be able to get to the point of ParalympicsGB announcing these 23 swimmers who will compete in Tokyo in 55 days’ time.”

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe added: “Swimming has consistently been a hugely successful sport for ParalympicsGB with Rio 2016 being an incredible high point as the squad amassed 47 medals with countless moments in the aquatic centre that will live long in my memory.

“I am confident this brilliant squad of athletes will have that single-minded focus to once again achieve their personal best performances to excite and inspire the British public at Tokyo 2020.