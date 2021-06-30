Aldridge duo Ellie Simmonds and Tully Kearney qualify for Tokyo Paralympics

Eleanor Simmonds

They duo have been named in a 23-person squad that will compete in the rescheduled 2020 Games.

Simmonds won gold in Rio 2016 and is excited at the opportunity of adding to her medal collection.

"I’m really looking forward to competing at another Paralympics, each Games is special in its own right - from my first one as a 13-year-old at Beijing 2008, and now to be heading into a fourth aged 26 is a magical feeling," said the defending champion.

"The Paralympics are such an incredible event to be a part of, almost in a way you can’t quite explain.

"I’m always very proud to represent ParalympicsGB and Great Britain and I can’t wait to go to Japan, swim well and enjoy my fourth Games."

Tully Kearney is one of 12 debutants looking to put their name into the history books.

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe said: “Swimming has consistently been a hugely successful sport for ParalympicsGB with Rio 2016 being an incredible high point as the squad amassed 47 medals with countless moments in the aquatic centre that will live long in my memory.

“I am confident this brilliant squad of athletes will have that single-minded focus to once again achieve their personal best performances to excite and inspire the British public at Tokyo 2020.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank the athletes and support staff for their tireless work to prepare for the Games amidst such challenging circumstances.”