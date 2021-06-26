Jordanne Whiley wants to bring home golden gift for Jackson

Jordanne Whiley

The 29-year-old from Halesowen will make her fourth consecutive appearance on sport’s greatest stage after being named alongside Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid, Andy Lapthorne, Lucy Shuker and Dermot Bailey in the six-strong ParalympicsGB wheelchair tennis squad.

Having made her Paralympic debut as a 16-year-old in Beijing in 2008 12-time Grand Slam champion Whiley went on to claim doubles bronze alongside Shuker at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

After giving birth in 2018 Whiley believes the postponement of the Games served as a boost to her golden ambitions this time out, though Covid-19 restrictions now mean she faces an extended break away from her young family.

“At first I thought the extra year was a hindrance, but now I think it’s been a blessing,” said Whiley, who is hoping to add to the 864 Olympic and Paralympic medals won by Great Britain and Northern Ireland athletes since the advent of National Lottery funding in 1997. “I definitely needed that extra year just to lose a bit more weight, get fitter and play some more matches.

“It would’ve been great if Jackson could have come out with me, but he’s going to be left at home with my mum now. It’s going to be tough – probably more so for me because he loves his nanny so much!

“I’m going to have set all my alarms to English times to make sure I speak to him once a day, but I’ll have my team around me so hopefully it’ll be alright.

“When you’re there you’re just really focused, and reaching the gold medal match is what I’m looking for. I’ve got two bronzes, so another colour would be nice!”

Whiley is one of over 1,000 athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, which allows her to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support.

A recent tilt at a third French Open title gave Whiley valuable experience of an extended break away from her son, with her and long-time partner Yui Kamiji of Japan falling just short 6-3, 6-4 to Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the final.

Kamiji also fell at the final hurdle in a women’s singles campaign at Roland Garros that involved beating Whiley in the quarter-finals, but the latter is ready to reverse that result if the duo’s paths cross in Tokyo.

“There were aspects to the French tour that I think were really positive, but I still have areas to work on,” Whiley said. “After six months without competition I feel I’m in the flow of things again, with more games under my belt.

“Yui and I are used to playing each other now – it’s our job. It wouldn’t be my first choice to play someone who’s a very good player in her home nation, but if it happens then so be it.

“She’s my best friend and always will be – I’ve been over to Japan with her before and been strawberry picking! We’ll keep in touch during the Games but when we’re on court it’s down to business.”