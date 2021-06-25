Oldbury swimmer Alice Dearing off to Tokyo 2020

By Luke HatfieldSportPublished:

Oldbury swimmer Alice Dearing has been selected to contest the marathon swimming events with Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Alice Dearing
Alice Dearing

Dearing secured Team GB's quota spot in the distance competition with an eye-catching performances at the recent Olympic qualifier in Portugal.

Loughborough University athlete Dearing, moved her way through the field across the four laps to finish strongly, touching fourth in the women's 10km event.

Dearing said: "I'm so excited and honoured to be on the Tokyo 2020 Team GB squad. Achieving this is beyond my dreams and I’m so thrilled to be representing GB on the highest stage of my sport."

Dearing will join 30 other swimmers, 12 divers and artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe on the plane to Tokyo - with her selection confirmed by the British Olympic Association.

The Tokyo Olympics get started on Friday July 23, having been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sport
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News