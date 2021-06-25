Oldbury swimmer Alice Dearing off to Tokyo 2020

Alice Dearing

Dearing secured Team GB's quota spot in the distance competition with an eye-catching performances at the recent Olympic qualifier in Portugal.

Loughborough University athlete Dearing, moved her way through the field across the four laps to finish strongly, touching fourth in the women's 10km event.

Dearing said: "I'm so excited and honoured to be on the Tokyo 2020 Team GB squad. Achieving this is beyond my dreams and I’m so thrilled to be representing GB on the highest stage of my sport."

Dearing will join 30 other swimmers, 12 divers and artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe on the plane to Tokyo - with her selection confirmed by the British Olympic Association.